YEREVAN. – Armenian Prime Minister said opposition leader’s intention to discuss his resignation is a blackmail against the state and the authorities.

Starting a meeting with the opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan, Serzh Sargsyan said he was happy that his calls for dialogue were accepted, but he has no idea how they can negotiate in front of press.

In turn, Pashinyan said there was misunderstanding, as his intention was to discuss their agenda, namely resignation of Armenian PM.

“I came here to discuss conditions of your resignation and conditions of transferring power, therefore I call not to use ‘dialogue’ term,” said Pashinyan, head of Civil Contract party and leader of “My Step” initiative.

“You do not realize the level of responsibility, you have not learned from the March 1 events,” Sargsyan said once again warning Pashinyan of responsibility for further developments.

“Mr. Sargsyan, I want to be absolutely clear. No one dares to speak to us a language of threats, and I do say that you do not realize the situation in the republic. The situation is not something that was 10-15 days ago, the situation in the Republic of Armenia has changed, you do not have the authority about which they inform you. The authority is in people’s hands,” Pashinyan emphasized.

In turn, Serzh Sargsyan responded that the party having 7-8 percent of votes does not have right to speak on behalf of people. “I do not want to continue the conversation,” he said before leaving the scene.

