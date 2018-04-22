YEREVAN. – Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan met his Armenian counterpart in Yerevan on Sunday, Artsakh President press service reported.
According to the source, Armen Sarkissian and Bako Sahakyan discussed a number of issues related to the bilateral cooperation.
The sides exchanged views over the latest developments in Armenia and highlighted the importance of maintaining domestic political stability in the country and resolving all disputes exclusively within dialogue and within the law.
- Karabakh President: We must not make mistakes that may have fatal consequences
- Karabakh political forces concern about internal political situation in Armenia