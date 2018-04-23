YEREVAN. – Azerbaijan’s armed forces are accumulating military manpower and equipment along the line of contact with the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic).

The Minister of Defense of Armenia, Vigen Sargsyan, stated about the aforementioned at a press conference on Monday.

“The situation has been announced; a [respective] statement and video has been released,” noted the minister. “The adversary follows the processes taking place in our state. (…) internal instability [in Armenia] opens the way to their actions. (…) we are obligated to remind the [Armenian] public about this threat.”

“When the state agencies function inadequately, the issue of defense becomes complicated,” Sargsyan added, in particular. “We are concerned by the [current] internal processes [in Armenia]. But our problem is something else; there is an issue of resource management.”

In his words, Azerbaijani military accumulations have been recorded at the line of contact and, also, the adversary’s military exercises have become more frequent.

“This causes concern,” stated the Armenian defense minister. “[But] we are not frightening our society. The [Armenian] society should rest assured that the Armenian armies are combat-ready and ready to carry out any task.”

Karabakh army releases video showing accumulation of troops at line of contact