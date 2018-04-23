YEREVAN. – The protest march, which kicked off from Yerevan Sate University, has reached Tigran Mets Avenue, in the capital city of Armenia.

Here, demonstrators in military uniforms formed a human chain in the first row of this march. Their uniforms read, “Peacekeeping Forces of Armenia.”

These youth said they had come from a military unit, and they sang the national anthem of Armenia.

The Armenian clergy also is accompanying this march.

Protests are taking place at various parts in Yerevan, as well as in Gyumri, Vanadzor, Sevan, and Hrazdan towns of Armenia.

Monday is the eleventh day of the mass demonstrations against ex-President Serzh Sargsyan being elected Prime Minister by the parliament.

As reported earlier, Sargsyan and Nikol Pashinyan, the leader of “My Step” initiative—which protests Sargsyan becoming PM—opposition Civil Contract Party Political Council member, and National Assembly “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head, had a very short talk before the media on Sunday morning.

About an hour later, riot police used force against demonstrators on a street in Yerevan and took dozens of people into custody, including Civil Contract Party members and MPs Nikol Pashinyan, Ararat Mirzoyan, and Sasun Mikayelyan.

Later, three of them were formally detained.Pashinyan’s whereabouts, however, is currently unknown.

As of Monday 12am, police have detained 315 people.