Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton gave birth to a baby boy on Monday, Kensington Palace press service reported.
According to the source, the Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 11:01 AM at Saint Mary Hospital. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth.
Hundreds of people gathered in front of the hospital to see Kate and William on the porch of the hospital with the baby in their arms.
The baby boy is the third child of the couple. Kate and William’s first child was born in July 2013. Kate gave birth to a baby boy named George, and baby girl Charlotte followed in 2015.
The new arrival is Queen Elizabeth II’s sixth great-grandchild and bumps Prince Harry to sixth place in the line of succession. He’s fifth in line, after grandfather Prince Charles, father Prince William and the two older siblings.