YEREVAN. – The Republican Party of Armenia is united and will voice its position in thea near future, head of RPA faction Vahram Baghdasaryan told reporters in parliament on Wednesday.

RPA faction held a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the agenda of the snap parliamentary elections.

Baghdasaryan said RPA will make a statement either tonight or tomorrow.

“We have majority in the National Assembly, and we will decide on the candidate for PM,” he said.

Asked whether the acting PM Karen Karapetyan may follow the lead of Serzh Sargsyan and say that he was wrong, Bagghdasaryan added: “Karen Karapetyan is acting PM and he is fulfilling his duties”.