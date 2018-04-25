The talks set for April 25 between the Civil Contract party leader, MP Nikol Pashinyan and acting PM Karen Karapetyan were cancelled.

“We cannot allow the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) to retain its power by sacrificing its leader,” Pashinyan said, calling to continue civil disobedience actions.

Karapetyan said he had appealed to the President proposing to call on the parliamentary and extra-parliamentary political forces that a meeting in any format be organized, even until snap [parliamentary] elections be held.

Thousands took to the street starting from Wednesday morning.

Members of Yelq faction – Republic and Bright Armenia parties – have joined Pashinyan-led movement.

RPA faction held a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the agenda of the snap parliamentary elections.

Baghdasaryan said RPA will make a statement either tonight or tomorrow.

“We have majority in the National Assembly, and we will decide on the candidate for PM,” he said.

Prosperous Armenia party called on its party members to take to the streets and to stand by people.

Several hours later acting minister of sport who is also Prosperous Armenia member Hrach Rostomyan said he resigns to join the popular movement.

As of 6 pm, two members of ARF Dashnaktsutyun faction declared they are joining the public movement as well. As for the entire faction, head of ARF parliamentary group Armen Rustamyan said they are still discussing the candidate for PM.

Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the position of the Kremlin has not changed with respect to the current political situation in Armenia.

“We, as before, believe that it is Armenia’s internal affair,” Peskov said. “And we hope that our Armenian friends will be able to settle this situation and reach consensus in the near future”

President Armen Sarkissian on Wednesday is continuing the consultations and telephonic conversations with representatives of Armenia’s parliamentary and extra-parliamentary political forces, and discussing the situation in the country and the avenues for a solution.

Earlier Sarkissian said it is regrettable that the negotiations were terminated.

