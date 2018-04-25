YEREVAN. – Prosperous Armenia party called on its party members to take to the streets and to stand by people, says the statement issued by Prosperous Armenia political council says.

“Given the fact that the Prosperous Armenia Party headed by leader Gagik Tsarukyan joins the wave of popular uprising and stands next to the people, we call on all our party members in all regions of the country and in Yerevan to mobilize and take to the streets, be close to the people. We have always been and will be close to our people and compatriots,” the statement reads.

Mass protest actions resumed in Yerevan on the appeal of opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan on April 25.