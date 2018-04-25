As previously stated, Russia believes that the continuing protests of the opposition in Armenia are the internal affairs of this country.

Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told about the aforesaid to journalists, reported Russian News Agency TASS.

He noted that the position of the Kremlin has not changed with respect to the current political situation in Armenia.

“We, as before, believe that it is Armenia’s internal affair,” Peskov said. “And we hope that our Armenian friends will be able to settle this situation and reach consensus in the near future.

“We continue to follow the situation very carefully.”