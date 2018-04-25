YEREVAN. – President Armen Sarkissian on Wednesday is continuing the consultations and telephonic conversations with representatives of Armenia’s parliamentary and extra-parliamentary political forces, and discussing the situation in the country and the avenues for a solution.

Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned the aforementioned from the press office of the President.

Earlier in the day, Sarkissian issued a statement in which he noted as follows, in particular: “I am aware of the statements made by the leader of the political movement [opposition Civil Contract Party Political Council member and National Assembly “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head] Nicol Pashinian and Acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetian regarding the termination of the scheduled for this morning negations and their positions.

“It is regrettable that the negotiations were terminated.

“Concerned with the existing situation, starting today I start consultations with the representatives of the parliamentary and extra-parliamentary forces to discuss the situation in the country and means to solve the impasse.”