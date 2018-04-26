Opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan met with Russian Ambassador to Armenia Ivan Volynkin, RBK website reported.

According to Pashinyan, the meeting was initiated on his part.

During the meeting, Russia promised not to interfere in the course of events in Armenia, while Pashinyan assured the Russian ambassador that there was no hint of anti-Russian sentiments in his movement.

“We discussed a lot of issues, particularly, the situation in Armenia and its further development. We discussed how Russia can understand the situation and how Russia can help resolve this situation,” the politician added.

Asked whether Russia can interfere in case of protracted political crisis, as in the case of Ukraine, Pashinyan said: “I do not want to take into account the Ukrainian experience, because this is another story. I want to state clearly, and this was discussed during the meeting with the ambassador. This movement has no geopolitical context at all,” he said. “This movement is against corruption, this movement is against an ineffective government, and this is purely an intra-Armenian movement. And I am very glad that Russian representatives do not intend to interfere in the internal affairs of Armenia”.

According to him, the sides also touched upon Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Before meeting Russian Ambassador, Pashinyan held meetings with EU Ambassadors accredited in Armenia. He is also scheduled to meet US Ambassador on Thursday night.

