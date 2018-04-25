YEREVAN. – Nikol Pashinyan, opposition Civil Contract Party Political Council member and National Assembly “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head, on Wednesday had a talk with the European Union (EU) ambassadors accredited in the Republic of Armenia (RA).

“A short time ago, we had a meeting with the EU ambassadors accredited in the RA,” he wrote on his Facebook page. “Soon, we are going to meet also with Russia’s and the US ambassadors to the RA.”

After 11-day protest rallies by the Nikol Pashinyan-led movement, two-term-ex-President Serzh Sargsyan on Monday resigned from his recently-elected post of Prime Minister.

Subsequently, Pashinyan announced that they will continue negotiations with the incumbent authorities on Wednesday, and toward achieving a smooth transfer of power in Armenia. But it became clear on Tuesday evening that this talk will not take place.

Acting PM Karen Karapetyan stated that Pashinyan had posited new, unilateral demands.

Nikol Pashinyan, in turn, announced that they are resuming their protests, since the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) wants to retain power at the expense of Sargsyan’s resignation. And he called on people to resume the civil disobedience actions on Wednesday, so as not to allow the RPA to remain in power.