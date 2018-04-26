Legendary French singer and songwriter Charles Aznavour, 93, arrived in Paris on Thursday after his concert in Saint Petersburg was canceled for health reasons, said Charles Aznavour’s representatives.
“Now he is in good physical health. The Maestro had a back pain, but now he is fine,” RIA Novosti reported quoting the close to the French Armenian singer.
As reported earlier, a concert of 93-year-old Charles Aznavour in Saint Petersburg was canceled after the world famous singer was hospitalized. Those close to Aznavour informed that the concert in Saint Petersburg has been rescheduled for April next year, since he is already booked for the rest of this year.
Charles Aznavour is scheduled to perform at the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow on Saturday. There is no information at this time as to whether this concert will be rescheduled, too.
