YEREVAN. – Armenia’s Acting Deputy Prime Minister Armen Gevorgyan, who is on a working visit to Moscow, on Thursday met with the administration of the Russian presidential staff.

Press office of the Government of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that the interlocutors discussed organizational matters related to the forthcoming summit of the Eurasian Economic Union, the Armenian and Russian state agencies’ cooperation in the context of the new Constitution of Armenia, and the current political situation in the country.