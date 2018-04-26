EU thinks conditions Trump setting to extend tariff exemption unacceptable

Foreign Ministers of NATO member states to discuss tense relations with Russia

China Defense Ministry: Dongfeng-26 ballistic missile commissioned

NATO chief: North Korea sanctions must stay pending 'concrete changes'

EU’s Juncker says Turkey must release 2 Greek soldiers

Trump: Maybe meeting with Kim Jong Un doesn't even take place

President Sarkissian: New Armenia is more democratic state, than it was several months ago

Armen Dzhigarkhanyan hospitalized

Donald Trump to visit UK

Nikol Pashinyan to hold rallies in Gyumri and Vanadzor

Senate confirms Mike Pompeo to be secretary of state

Pashinyan: We are not going to hold closed-door talks

Nikol Pashinyan: There is a new government in Armenia - the people

Man shot in truck flying Armenian flags

Putin and Karen Karapetyan discuss domestic situation in Armenia

Spanish Alcorcón city officially recognizes Armenian Genocide

Pashinyan: There will be no political trade

Russian, Iranian, Turkish FMs to met in Moscow on April 28

Russian Foreign Ministry: Moscow fulfills its obligations in relations with Yerevan

Opposition rally starts at Republic Square - LIVE

Permanent Representative of Artsakh to US delivers speech at Tufts University

Acting PM: Public order must be maintained

US: Coming days represents historic opportunity for Armenian people

Karabakh, Armenia presidents and His Holiness Garegin II discuss situation in Armenia

Armenia opposition movement leader: We have made strategic decisions

Acting deputy PM in Moscow, situation in Armenia is on agenda of discussions

Acting Armenian FM meets Lavrov in Moscow

Kremlin hopes situation in Armenia to be resolved by constitutional means

Armenia official: It is important that MFA operates in more cautious mode these days

Acting Justice Minister: Karen Karapetyan has full powers of PM

Charles Aznavour arrives in Paris

Former Georgia PM Bidzina Ivanishvili returns to politics

1-year-old boy dies in hospital after Yerevan road accident (PHOTOS)

Opposition movement leader MP completes Thursday’s march in Yerevan

Opposition MP: David Tonoyan absolutely qualified to be Armenian Defense Minister

Armenia opposition movement leader: Some forces attempt to carry out counterrevolution

China prepares retaliatory measures for possible US actions

Demonstrators clear Yerevan streets from cars without license plates

Armenia President nominates Emil Babayan’s candidacy as Constitutional Court judge

Iceland airline to pay 2 friends $4,000 to travel the world

Armenia ARF ministers, provincial governors resign

Acting Armenia FM holds informal talks in Moscow

Pashinyan unveils details of his meeting with Russian Ambassador

Yerevan march is held in name of law and order (PHOTOS)

Armenia ruling party parliamentary faction to decide on its PM candidate

Armenia delegation to miss CSTO meeting in Almaty

2 killed in US plane crash

Acting Deputy PM Armen Gevorgyan leaves for Moscow

Armenia opposition movement leader urges supporters to temporarily stop blockage of Yerevan streets (VIDEO)

Demonstrators march to Mashtots Avenue in downtown Yerevan (VIDEO)

Opposition protests resume in Yerevan

New Armenia PM election to be held on May 1

Armenia ranks 63rd among 180 countries in freedom of press

President Sarkissian, Kazakhstan’s Nazarbayev discuss situation in Armenia

Reason for Charles Aznavour’s hospitalization is announced

Newspaper: Armenian President to form own political party

Armenia opposition movement head and party leader tycoon hold talk

Armenia ruling party ready to discuss any matter with all sides, without preconditions

European commission approves monopoly energy deal with Azerbaijan

Charles Aznavour to continue treatment in Paris

Pashinyan: 80 trucks waiting on Yerevan-Sevan highway to block Yerevan streets

Kuwait expels Philippines Ambassador

Armen Sarkissian holds phone conversation with Kazakhstan President

Pashinyan: Police will refuse to execute Karen Karapetyan's orders

Opposition leader: Armenia has no government from now on

Pashinyan says he was assured Moscow will not interfere

Charles Aznavour hospitalized

Armen Sarkissian holds phone conversation with Belarus President

Armenian President holds consultations during the whole day

Appeal in PACE to return to report on political prisoners in Azerbaijan

Armenia, Russia presidents discuss situation in Armenia

Erdogan: Azerbaijan, Turkey to develop relations in all spheres

Armenian government edits press release on acting PM's meeting with US Ambassador

Karabakh army soldier injured

Armenian people nominate Nikol Pashinyan for PM (PHOTOS)

Serzh Sargsyan invites RPA for a meeting

Rally of “My Step” initiative starts at Republic Square

Members of Yelk Bloc Fraction at Yerevan Council of Elders demand resignation of mayor Taron Margaryan

Twitter updates privacy policy ahead of new EU laws

Pope Francis: Korean summit is a good chance to start dialogue

Acting PM Karapetyan and Piotr Switalski discuss internal political situation in Armenia

Yelq faction nominates Nikol Pashinyan for PM

ARF leaves ruling coalition

A concert held in Yerevan’s Republic Square (PHOTOS)

Acting PM fires Deputy Minister of Economy

Russia MFA: We hope Armenia political forces are prepared for dialogue

Acting PM sacks Deputy Minister of Transport

Acting PM, US ambassador discuss Armenia internal political situation

Another ARF MP joins Armenia opposition movement

Armenia President continues consultations with political forces

Protesters reach Republic Square - (PHOTOS)

18 killed in Indonesia oil well fire

Yelk bloc to nominate Pashinyan for PM

ARF faction discussing candidate for PM

Iran President: Trump, you know nothing about politics, laws

ARF MP joins Armenia opposition movement

Yerevan protesters reach David of Sassoun Square in Yerevan

RPA will share its position on PM candidate soon