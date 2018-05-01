Iran called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “infamous liar” following his statements over his allegations of a secret Iranian nuclear weapons program.
Spokesperson for Iranian foreign ministry Bahram Qasemi said Netanyahu is a “broke and infamous liar who has had nothing to offer except lies and deceits”, BBC reported.
Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israel obtained 55,000 pages, and another 55,000 files on 183 CDs of Iran’s own archived nuclear weapons program paperwork. According to the Prime Minister, Iran’s leaders have “brazenly” lied to the world.