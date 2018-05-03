YEREVAN. – The man who committed a robbery attack on the HSBC branch in Yerevan is a colonel of the traffic police.

According to the police, the attacker is Daniel Danielyan, the head of a traffic police unit.

As reported earlier, the criminal, who was detained in the armed assault of HSBC branch in Yerevan on Thursday, was armed with a grenade and a gun.

Armed criminal entered the branch of HSBC bank and fatally wounded a security guard. The criminal opened fire on police officers who arrived at the scene after receiving an alert. One of police officers was wounded.

Armenian police managed to neutralize and detain the criminal. An offender was taken to the police department. The investigation is underway.