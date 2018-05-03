YEREVAN.—Armenian police managed to neutralize and detain man who is believed to commit the armed assault of HSBC branch in Yerevan, police press service reported.

According to the source, the alleged criminal was taken to the police department.

As reported earlier, one person was killed during the armed assault of HSBC branch in Yerevan. An unknown man armed with a knife entered the branch of HSBC bank and fatally wounded a security guard. The criminal opened fire on police officers who arrived at the scene after receiving an alert. One of police officers was wounded.

Հարձակում HSBC բանկի վրա. կա զոհ եւ վիրավոր (ուղիղ)