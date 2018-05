YEREVAN. – The dead body Armenian army conscript Artur Gasparyan (born in 1998) was found on Friday at around 1:10am.

The soldier was found dead at the combat position of the protection area of a military unit, and with a gunshot wound on his head.

The Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that an investigation is underway to find out the circumstances behind this incident.