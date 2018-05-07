An Armenian army soldier was found dead on Sunday morning at the combat position of the protection area of a military unit.

Levon Torosyan (born in 1999) was found with a gunshot wound on his head.

The Republican Party of Armenia will support the candidacy of opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan for the post of a Prime Minister, head of RPA faction Vahram Baghdasaryan said during the briefing on Monday.

“Taking into account the steps of our opposition partners, we will provide enough votes for the Prime Minister to be elected in Armenia on May 8,” Baghdasaryan assured.

The meeting of the Executive Body of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) was held on Monday at the party headquarters. RPA Chairman, ex-President and ex-Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan, chaired the session.

In all likelihood, matters related to the forthcoming National Assembly (NA) voting on the new PM of the country are on the agenda of this meeting.

Three Armenian candidates have been elected MPs as a result of Sunday’s parliamentary election in Lebanon.

Accordingly, Hagop Pakradouni, Hagop Terzian, and Alexandre Matossian have been elected into the Parliament of Lebanon. A total of 976 candidates vied for the 128 seats in parliament.

The situation on the frontline as relatively stable. As of May 6, there have been ceasefire violations only from firearms, Artsakh army commander Levon Mnatsakanyan said.

He added that the military equipment, which the Azerbaijani armed forces have brought, is located deep within their concentration zones, and the Artsakh Defense Army carefully follows their movements.

World famous musician Serj Tankian is already on his way to Armenia.

“Armenia here we come! There is no concert though. Not sure who made that up”, Tankian wrote on Instagram.

Tankian is expected to arrive in Armenia at 8 pm on Monday. Later in the evening he is expected to deliver a speech at Republic Square together with the head of opposition Yelk faction Nikol Pashinyan.

Opening ceremony of Eurovision 2018 took place in Lisbon on Sunday evening.

Armenia is represented by Sevak Khanagyan who will perform Qami song during the first semi-final on May 8.