YEREVAN. – The meeting of the Executive Body of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) on Monday kicked off at the party headquarters. RPA Chairman, ex-President and ex-Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan, is chairing this session.

In all likelihood, matters related to the forthcoming National Assembly (NA) voting on the new PM of the country are on the agenda of this meeting.

After this session, the RPA NA faction also is expected to convene a meeting.

NA opposition “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan is the sole candidate in Tuesday’s election on the next PM.

The RPA had stated that it had decided to support Pashinyan’s candidacy, and that Armenia would have a new PM on Tuesday.