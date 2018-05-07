YEREVAN. – The Republican Party of Armenia will support the candidacy of opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan for the post of a Prime Minister, head of RPA faction Vahram Baghdasaryan said during the Monday briefing.

The party has already made a relevant statement, and they will adhere to their previous statements.

“Taking into account the steps of our opposition partners, we will provide enough votes for the Prime Minister to be elected in Armenia on May 8,” Baghdasaryan assured.

At the same time, he stressed that the RPA continues to feel certain concerns about Armenia's foreign policy and security of the country, adding that they spoke with Nikol Pashinyan and he expressed confidence that, thanks to his fruitful work, he would be able to dispel their worries.

Asked whether RPA is likely to vote against the program of Pashinyan’s government, Baghdasaryan said such discussions are premature.

“We have not discussed the rest. Political situation is changing every minute,” he added.