YEREVAN. – We must close the page of hatred in Armenia, said newly elected Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday during his speech ahead of the voting.

“I do not want to be engaged in discussions about whether there is propaganda of hatred in Armenia or not. I have already said we should close the chapter of hatred in Armenia, there can be no doubt about it. Hatred does not lead to anything good. I want this to be the reality, not just the motto,” Pashinyan said.

Head of Yelk faction Nikol Pashinyan was elected with 59 MPs voting “for” and 42 “against” during the special session of the National Assembly on Tuesday.