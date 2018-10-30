News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 31
USD
485.99
EUR
552.13
RUB
7.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.99
EUR
552.13
RUB
7.4
Show news feed
One third of deputies nominated Nikol Pashinyan for PM
One third of deputies nominated Nikol Pashinyan for PM
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – One third of the Armenian parliament members nominated acting PM Nikol Pashinyan for the seat of a Prime Minister, official representative of the parliament told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The deadline for nomination of candidates expires at 6p.m. on Tuesday.

In accordance with Article 149 of the Constitution, in the case of the non-election of the Prime Minister after the first vote (October 24), a second vote is held in seven days and at least one third of the deputies should nominate a candidate. If deputies fail to elect the prime minister with majority of votes, the parliament is considered dissolved.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Kocharyan about Armenia foreign policy: I do not see specific results
Kocharyan emphasized that relations with Russia have to turn into boosting investments in Armenia...
Acting PM Pashinyan’s candidacy may be formally nominated again
“I did not refer to economy last time…
 Yelk Faction: Armenia government will become 100% legitimate after parliamentary election
After this election, the authorities can act from stronger positions…
 Armenia’s Pashinyan does not tell Bolton his “secret of success”
The visiting US National Security Adviser recorded that there is a broad view among the Armenian public that the acting PM will get a “strong mandate” as a result of the forthcoming snap parliamentary election…
 Armenia acting Premier: Revolution took place, but change of power - not yet
The government still doesn’t have the tool to bring its ideas to fruition…
 Armenia acting PM: Government will not change its work logic in this political situation
Taking advantage of the opportunity that the public administration system should not be involved in pre-election processes…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news