One third of deputies nominated Nikol Pashinyan for PM

YEREVAN. – One third of the Armenian parliament members nominated acting PM Nikol Pashinyan for the seat of a Prime Minister, official representative of the parliament told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The deadline for nomination of candidates expires at 6p.m. on Tuesday.

In accordance with Article 149 of the Constitution, in the case of the non-election of the Prime Minister after the first vote (October 24), a second vote is held in seven days and at least one third of the deputies should nominate a candidate. If deputies fail to elect the prime minister with majority of votes, the parliament is considered dissolved.