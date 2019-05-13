News
PM notes Armenia revolution victory price: $200,000
PM notes Armenia revolution victory price: $200,000
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The revolution that took place in Armenia in 2018 was the “victory of romanticism over pragmatism,” Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with RBC TV of Russia.

Nevertheless, it was necessary to spend money for that, he said, responding to the reporter’s remark that any revolution is always funded by someone. 

But the Armenian PM noted that he has no “shadow commitments” before anyone, since he has received the money for this revolution from ordinary people.

“We have spent about $200,000 for our revolution,” Pashinyan said. “Where did that money come from? We have asked [ordinary] people. We had an e-wallet and Armenians from all over the world—the great part from Russia, in that—were donating us money; we spent that money. And during the revolution, we were publicizing every week how much money we have spent and why.”

In Pashinyan’s words, such an approach has enabled the Armenian revolutionaries not to be indebted to any circles.

As per the PM, as a result, the situation in Armenia has changed in a way that “now there are no monopolies here.

Nikol Pashinyan added that this revolution would have been impossible without the social media. He said the latter were the other important condition for the victory of the “Revolution of Love” in Armenia.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
