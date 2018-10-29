News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 31
USD
485.99
EUR
552.13
RUB
7.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.99
EUR
552.13
RUB
7.4
Show news feed
Kocharyan about Armenia foreign policy: I do not see specific results
Kocharyan about Armenia foreign policy: I do not see specific results
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s second president Robert Kocharyan said he sees no specific results in terms of foreign policy of the new Armenian government.  

He pointed to the fact that “the declared new level” in relations with the European Union did not bring to new programs, there is nothing new in relations between Armenia and U.S. as well as in relations with Russia.

“Let’s judge based on results. I would like to see results, it is in the interests of Armenia. Now I see optimistic statements only, nothing else,” he said, adding that there is decline in investments and no shifts in military and technical cooperation with Russia.

Kocharyan emphasized that relations with Russia have to turn into boosting investments in Armenia.

Asked whether he shares the opinion that there is chill in Armenian-Russian relations, Kocharyan noted that his perception may turn out to be biased on the matter, and he does not want that.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
One third of deputies nominated Nikol Pashinyan for PM
The deadline for nomination of candidates expires at 6p.m. on Tuesday...
Acting PM Pashinyan’s candidacy may be formally nominated again
“I did not refer to economy last time…
 Yelk Faction: Armenia government will become 100% legitimate after parliamentary election
After this election, the authorities can act from stronger positions…
 Armenia’s Pashinyan does not tell Bolton his “secret of success”
The visiting US National Security Adviser recorded that there is a broad view among the Armenian public that the acting PM will get a “strong mandate” as a result of the forthcoming snap parliamentary election…
 Armenia acting Premier: Revolution took place, but change of power - not yet
The government still doesn’t have the tool to bring its ideas to fruition…
 Armenia acting PM: Government will not change its work logic in this political situation
Taking advantage of the opportunity that the public administration system should not be involved in pre-election processes…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news