Kocharyan about Armenia foreign policy: I do not see specific results

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s second president Robert Kocharyan said he sees no specific results in terms of foreign policy of the new Armenian government.

He pointed to the fact that “the declared new level” in relations with the European Union did not bring to new programs, there is nothing new in relations between Armenia and U.S. as well as in relations with Russia.

“Let’s judge based on results. I would like to see results, it is in the interests of Armenia. Now I see optimistic statements only, nothing else,” he said, adding that there is decline in investments and no shifts in military and technical cooperation with Russia.

Kocharyan emphasized that relations with Russia have to turn into boosting investments in Armenia.

Asked whether he shares the opinion that there is chill in Armenian-Russian relations, Kocharyan noted that his perception may turn out to be biased on the matter, and he does not want that.