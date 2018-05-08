YEREVAN. – When we say solidarity and unity, this does not mean that we all think the same way, all of us have the same viewpoints, and criticism is considered a disruption of national unity (PHOTOS).

Nikol Pashinyan, who just recently was elected Prime Minister of Armenia, on Tuesday told the aforementioned to reporters in parliament.

In his words, they will conduct working discussions also in consideration of the peculiarity of the current political situation in the country.

When asked whether there will be members from the parliament majority Republican Party of Armenia in the new government, PM Pashinyan responded that there will be discussions on this matter, too.

He noted that there are many names, in terms of respective human resources.

“There are numerous professionals in the country, and who, as I mentioned in my speech, should be engaged in the governance of the country,” Nikol Pashinyan said. “There will be substantial changes in the makeup of the government.”

He added that the defense minister also will be replaced.