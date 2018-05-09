Great repatriation should become one of the priority issues of pan-Armenian agenda, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan told reporters in Stepanakert.

The PM expressed ahope that this idea will be finally developed into a national ideology of the Armenian people.

The Armenian Premier reaffirmed the approach that the utmost meaning of the existence of the Republic of Armenia is concentrating the main part of the human, financial, economic, intellectual, cultural potential of the Armenians in their motherland and ensuring the security and normal development of that potential.