The international recognition is one of the ways that might lead to the unification of Armenia and Artsakh, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told reporters in Stepanakert on Wednesday.

"The international recognition of Artsakh is one of the ways to the unification of Armenia and Artsakh. When Artsakh is internationally recognized, both people of Armenia and Artsakh will express their position,” he noted.

As reported earlier, the New Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Wednesday visited the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), on the Artsakh Defense Army Day and the 26th anniversary of the liberation of Shushi town.