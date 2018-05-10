YEREVAN.- Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has signed a decree appointing Valeri Osipyan Police Chief of Armenia, the press service of The President’s Office reported.
Osipyan was appointed Police Chief at the proposal of the Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan. Osipyan was Deputy Chief of Yerevan Police prior to the appointment.
By another decree Armen Sarkissian appointed Artur Vanetsyan as Director of National Security Service of Armenia,
Vanetsyan was appointed NSS Director at the proposal of the Prime Minister.