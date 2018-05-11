YEREVAN. – At Thursday’s Cabinet session of the government of Armenia, Acting Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian introduced the draft of the bill on ratifying the protocol on making changes in the agreement on the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).
“The objective is to ensure the opportunity for [Armenia’s] being represented in the makeup of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council [the highest supranational body of the EAEU] at the Prime Minister’s level,” Nalbandian said.
He added that this draft was made compatible by way of the corresponding procedure.
The government adopted this decision without any discussions.
The EAEU comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.