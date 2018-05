Premier of the State Council of China, Li Keqiang, issued a message of congratulations to Nikol Pashinyan on his election as the Prime Minister of Armenia.

“Armenia is a traditional partner of friendly cooperation for China,” the message reads, in particular. “The bilateral relations maintain an active trend of development.

“I stand ready to establish good working relations with you, so we may raise—with joint efforts—Armenian-Chinese relations to a new level of development.”