The Prime Minister of Ukraine, Volodymyr Groysman, has congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on his appointment as Prime Minister of Armenia.
Denys Avtonomov, the Chargé d’Affaires of Ukraine to Armenia, informed about the above-said, reported AnalitikaUA.net.
“I am confident that the age-old friendly ties between Ukrainians and Armenians will serve as a basis for the development of bilateral interstate relations in the future, too,” the message reads, in particular. “Ukraine is interested in the intensification of cooperation between the two countries.”