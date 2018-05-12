German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal has increased tensions in the Middle East, Bloomberg reported.

“We are following the events between Iran and Israel, bearing in mind that Israel’s security” is important to Germany, Merkel said on Saturday in comments reported by the Ansa newswire. She spoke after receiving the Lamp of Peace of St. Francis award in Assisi, Italy.

Merkel also expressed her concern about the ongoing conflict in the easternmost parts of Europe.

“Ukraine is worrying us,” she said. “We try to enforce the Minsk agreements, but every night there is a violation of the truce, every day human losses. The Ukrainians are not alone.”