YEREVAN. – The former Minister of Nature Protection, Artsvik Minasyan, will be appointed Minister of Economic Development and Investments while the former governor of Shirak Province, Artur Khachatryan—Minister of Agriculture.
Arsen Hambardzumyan, representative of the Supreme Body of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party of Armenia, told about the aforesaid to Armenian News-NEWS.am. He noted that the ARF will have two members in the new government of the country.
And when asked whether the Dashnaktsutyun Party will have provincial governors or deputy ministers, too, Hambardzumyan responded as follows: “The political arrangement at this phase refers solely to the makeup of the government [Cabinet]; other matters were not discussed at this phase.”
As reported earlier, several ministers and other senior officials already have been appointed over the past few days.