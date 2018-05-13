Facebook activated Safety Check service in Paris after knife attack on Saturday night, BFM TV reported.
Those people in the area of the terror attack may receive a notification from Facebook to mark themselves safe.
As reported earlier, there was an assault on five people in the second arrondissement of the French capital by an individual armed with a knife, the Paris police headquarters tweeted Saturday night.
The man who committed a deadly knife attack in central Paris on Saturday night was born in Chechnya. The parents of a 20-year-old attacker were detained for questioning in the investigation.