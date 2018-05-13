French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb convened an urgent meeting after the terrorist knife attack in Paris, TASS reported referring to BFMTV.

According to the source, the nearest assistant ministers, representatives of all intelligence services of France, the Ministry of Justice, and Operation Sentinel take part in the meeting.

The participants will discuss the latest events of the last night and considering the measures to take in this regard.

As reported earlier, there was an assault on five people in the second arrondissement of the French capital by an individual armed with a knife, the Paris police headquarters tweeted Saturday night.

The man who committed a deadly knife attack in central Paris on Saturday night is Khamzat Azimov, born in Chechnya in 1997. The parents of a 20-year-old attacker were detained for questioning in the investigation.