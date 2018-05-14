YEREVAN. – On May 8, the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia issued a statement informing that six Bangladeshi citizens were detained while crossing the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, and they were handed over to the National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia.
And the NSS on Monday issued a respective statement. Accordingly, consistent with preliminary data, after midnight on May 8, these persons had crossed into Armenia from the Nakhijevan exclave of Azerbaijan, whereupon they were apprehended by the MOD servicemen.
These persons stated that they wanted to cross into Turkey via Iran to seek jobs, but they had gotten lost and ended up in Armenia.
Criminal charges have been brought against these Bangladeshi citizens, and they have been arrested.
An investigation is in progress.