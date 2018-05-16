The design works of Stepanakert-Sushi ropeway have been launched in Nagorno-Karabakh, said Artsakh State Minister Arayik Harutyunyan on Wednesday.

Construction works are set to be launched in the near future and by charitable means, Artsakhpress reported.

According to Harutyunyan, the ropeway will become a serious factor for the promotion of tourism.

“There are plans to have modern rest zone in Shushi, where there will be rich decorations of children’s attractions. A lot of work is done to promote tourism. This will result in the development of Small and Medium Entrepreneurship. It is anticipated that the number of tourists visiting Artsakh will increase along with the days they stay in Artsakh,’’ Arayik Harutyunyan noted.