YEREVAN. – The Sasna Tsrer armed group supporters, who had closed off Arshakunyats Avenue—where the Shengavit District seat of the Common Jurisdiction Court of the City of Yerevan is located, in the capital city of Armenia—since Wednesday, have reopened the road.

The father of one of the defendants stated, however, that even though they have decided to reopen traffic at Arshakunyats Avenue, the exit and entrance of the aforesaid court building shall remain blocked.

“Our demand remains in force,” he said. “Accordingly, after appropriate solutions are given, or avenues for a solution are offered, we will decide on our future courses of action.”

He stressed that they wish to meet with new Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan because matters on legal regulation cannot be resolved at the level of the executive branch of power, including the PM, and they shall be settled by judicial bodies.

“We have decided to continue the blockade of the court until clarity is brought to these matters,” he added, in particular.

The Sasna Tsrer supporters demand the lifting of the preventive measure of arrest, which has been handed down regarding the defendants, and the latter’s immediate release.

The aforesaid court on Wednesday denied the defense’s motion to commute this preventive measure. Subsequently, the Sasna Tsrer supporters went out of the court building and blocked Arshakunyats Avenue.

In protest of the then authorities, the Sasna Tsrer armed group had taken over a police patrol regiment building in Yerevan, held hostages, but later had surrendered in July 2016.

Three police officers were killed during the two-week standoff.