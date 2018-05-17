YEREVAN. – The current situation in Armenia has given rise to a three risky scenarios, Deputy Chair of the Republican Party of Armenia Armen Ashotyan told reporters on Thursday in Parliament.

“The first danger, existing in the country, which seems to be shared by the current government, is anarchy and chaos. The second risk is the restriction or suppression of political dissent particularly when it comes in the public discussions over those opinions that do not coincide with the views of the current authorities or their leader.

And, the last one is a dangerous degree of populism, which can simply expose the work of state agencies,” Ashotyan said.