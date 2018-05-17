It will be difficult to offer compensation to European companies affected by US sanctions over Iranian nuclear deal, said German Chancellor Angela Merkel during EU leaders’ summit.

According to her, all EU member states still support Iranian nuclear agreement.

However, Angela Merkel is cautious over the compensations to European companies working with Iran, AP reported.

“We can see whether we can give small and medium-sized companies certain relief. That is being examined. As for compensating all businesses in a comprehensive way for such measures by the United States of America, I think we cannot and must not create illusions,” she said.