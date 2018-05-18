YEREVAN. – The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Friday received US Ambassador Richard Mills.

The PM underscored the continued development of Armenian-American relations and welcomed Washington’s commitment and readiness to give a new impetus to bilateral cooperation, press office of the government informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“The government of the Republic of Armenia is interested in and attaches great importance to collaboration and possible assistance with the American side in the reform process envisioned in the development of democracy, fight against corruption, protection of human rights, and in [some] other domains,” Pashinyan said. “We are full of energy to achieve our goals and concrete results; also by considering the positive climate that exists today in the country.”

Ambassador Mills, for his part, conveyed the US government’s readiness to assist Armenia in the implementation of the intended objectives.

He said the US government is committed to assisting Armenia in its declared goals of democracy, human rights, transparency and accountability, which, as per the diplomat, will improve Armenia’s business climate and make the country more appealing for American investors. He added that they see a range of opportunities for dialogue and cooperation.

Also, the Armenian PM and the US ambassador discussed the avenues for increasing trade between the two countries, as well as current regional issues, parliamentary elections in Armenia, Electoral Code reforms, and several other topics of mutual interest.