US President Donald Trump on Friday chided media outlets who reported earlier in the week that he had referred to undocumented immigrants as “animals,” a remark that came in response to questions about members of the brutal MS-13 gang with roots in El Salvador.
“Fake News Media had me calling Immigrants, or Illegal Immigrants, ‘Animals.’ Wrong! They were begrudgingly forced to withdraw their stories,” the president wrote on Twitter. “I referred to MS 13 Gang Members as “Animals,” a big difference — and so true. Fake News got it purposely wrong, as usual!”