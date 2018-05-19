Russia position on Nagorno-Karabakh has never supposed refusal from participation in the international events only because the Russian side can suddenly meet “face to face” with the Karabakh representatives, Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

This is foreign ministry’s response to the criticism voiced by Azerbaijani foreign office which slammed the meeting of the Artsakh delegation with the Russian official in Sukhum.

The Russian MFA clarified that the meeting was held within the framework of the events dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the Abkhaz diplomatic service where Abkhazia’s foreign partners, among them the guests from Karabakh, were present.

“Russia’s principle stance on the Nagorno-Karabakh issue is known to Baku,” the statement reads.