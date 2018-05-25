YEREVAN. – We will have alternative freight-transport routes when the Upper Lars motorway [between the Georgia-Russia borders] is closed.

The Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia, Tigran Avinyan, on Friday wrote about the aforesaid on his Facebook page.

“We can record another positive change for the economy and transport domains [of Armenia],” he wrote, in particular. “Yesterday, representatives of the Russian Federation [(RF)] and Georgia met in Prague and discussed details of the implementation of the agreement (…) ‘On the basic principles for a mechanism of customs administration and monitoring of trade in goods [between the two countries].’

“In case the agreement is brought to fruition, we [Armenia] will have alternative freight-transport routes in cases when the Upper Lars motorway will be closed.

“We spoke about the implementation of the agreement also with RF President Vladimir Putin, during the talk that was held in Sochi [Russia] on May 14.

“We laud the willingness and efforts of the parties in the implementation of this agreement, which is extremely important to us.”