Pedro Agramunt, former President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), is leaving the organization, EL Mundo reported.
As reported earlier, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) independent commission, which conducts an investigation into Azerbaijan, has decided to suspend the PACE mandates of four MPs, led by Samad Seyidov, who heads the Azerbaijani delegation. Former PACE President Agramunt will be prohibited from taking part in observation missions, and from being a rapporteur—for ten years.