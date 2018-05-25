Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday he adheres to the provisions of the Russian Constitution and will not run for a third presidential term in a row, Sputnik reported.
"I have always strictly adhered to the Constitution of the Russian Federation. It is clearly stated in the Constitution: no more than two consecutive terms. Now I have a second term. As you remember, I was twice president before that, and then left the post of president, because the Constitution did not allow me to be elected for a third time, that's all. I intend to adhere to this rule in the future," Putin said in response.