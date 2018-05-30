It’s a great honor for me to be in Georgia on the first official visit, since a special place and importance is given on our political agenda to future relations with Georgia.

The visiting new Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Wednesday noted the above-said at the briefing after his talk with Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili of Georgia.

“We have always worked towards the development of Armenian-Georgian relations,” Pashinyan said, in particular. “And now we are at the point when there is an opportunity to implement—if not all the wishes, then most of them—for the development of those relations.”

In the new Armenian PM’s words, the positive climate in Armenian-Georgian relations will be directed to the productiveness in political, economic, and some other domains.

“Our [two] countries have long-term and short-term interests, whose vision was discussed at the talk,” Pashinyan said, in particular. “We have many joint projects with Georgia.

“We are confident that there are no unsolved problems in Armenian-Georgian relations, since the most important [thing] for their resolution—the disposition—exists.”

Also, the new Armenian premier noted that he was very impressed by Georgia’s attention toward and interest in the democratic, “velvet” revolution that occurred in Armenia in April and May.

“Georgian journalists were showing activeness during the [media] coverage of those events,” Pashinyan added, in particular.

Also, he expressed the hope that Georgia will take part—at the highest level—in the La Francophonie days, which Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan will host in fall.