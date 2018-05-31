YEREVAN. – U.S. Ambassador Richard Mills expects official congratulations to Armenia on the 100th anniversary of the republic in September.
“The Armenian government is officially celebrating the 100th anniversary of the republic in September, so I would expect official expression of our congratulations at that time,” Mills told reporters after the swearing-in ceremony of the Peace Corps volunteers.
He added that important is that President Donald Trump expressed his congratulations to the new government and to the Armenian people “on peaceful demonstrations and protest movements that resulted in this new chapter in the Armenian history”.